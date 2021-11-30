With a ‘eye piercing’ mother, Cecília gets drunk and ends up in the hospital · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will confirm that Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) and Felipe (Gabriel Leone) got involved lovingly. The young woman will get drunk after opening a gift that the boy will have sent to his mother. Drunk, the teenager will end up being taken to a hospital by Bela (Bruna Martins) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Andrea Beltrão’s character met the boyfriend of her daughter’s best friend in Búzios, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The two enjoyed a luau together and exchanged ideas about life. The psychologist even sang a song to the ex-model and pulled her into an unexpected kiss.

Later, the angry teenager told her mother that Bela had been dumped by her boyfriend, who claimed to have met someone else. Santiago’s favorite daughter (José de Abreu) ​​decided not to go ahead with the extramarital relationship and dumped the “new one”.

In scene that will aired this Friday (3) , Cecília will open an order that will arrive at her house. The “garotão” will decide to move to Paris and will send a song inspired by Rebeca. Túlio’s stepdaughter (Daniel Dantas) will also read a card in which he will apologize for having invited her to embark on a madness.

The teenager will be upset at the revelation and get drunk. She will be very sick and will end up in a hospital emergency. Afterwards, already recovered, she will accuse Rebeca of having seduced Felipe.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

