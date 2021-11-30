With a goal in stoppage time, Atlético-GO defeats Bahia and breathes in the Brasileirão

Atlético-GO achieved an important victory over Bahia, 2-1, this Monday night, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, in Goiânia (GO), and practically sealed its permanence in the national elite. Now, Dragão is in 13th place, with 44 points. Meanwhile, the Tricolor is 16th, with 41 points.

CALENDAR



In the next round, Atlético-GO will face Chapecoense, at Arena Condá. Bahia faces Atlético-MG, in Salvador.

ABAFA DO ATHLETIC-GO



In the first minutes Atlético-GO accelerated the confrontation and imposed its rhythm within the four lines. The goal seemed to be a matter of time and the clearest chance came with André Luis. In the leftover cross, shirt 7 hit hard and Danilo Fernandes saved.

BAHIA’S RESPONSE



Gradually, the Tricolor slowed down the Dragon and began to loosen up. Gilberto did well, who had at least one good chance to define. The problem was the finishing over goal.

ZÉ ROBERTO



Triggered in most of the game, Zé Roberto was the Dragon’s main weapon. However, the shirt 9 lacked tranquility. In the first, the kick from outside the area passed close to the post. Shortly thereafter, the center forward entered the penalty area and the shot went crookedly across the goal line.

BETTER AND ADVANTAGE DRAGON



In the final stage Atlético-GO came back more connected and was superior until the 13th minute, when Marlon Freitas converted the penalty and put the home team in advantage.

TIE IN RACE



Based on their will, Bahia explored the crossings and, after raising so much, Rossi deflected the first pole and Rodallega sent it to the net, 1 to 1.

GOAL SALVADOR



In additions to the match, Dragão’s attack worked with quality and Janderson received a sugary pass. The shirt 11 came out in the face of Danilo Fernandes and let go of his foot to celebrate Atlético-GO’s victory.