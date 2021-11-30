With a goal in stoppage time, Atlético-GO defeats Bahia

At Antônio Accioly, Atlético-GO managed a 2-1 victory over Bahia, which practically sealed its permanence in the national elite. Now, the team from Goiânia is in 13th place, with 44 points. Meanwhile, Bahia is 16th, with 41 points.

In the next round, Atlético-GO will face Chapecoense, at Arena Condá. Bahia faces Atlético-MG, in Salvador.

In the first minutes Atlético-GO accelerated the confrontation and imposed its rhythm within the four lines. The goal seemed to be a matter of time and the clearest chance came with André Luis. In the leftover cross, shirt 7 hit hard and Danilo Fernandes saved.

Little by little, Bahia reduced the pace of Atlético-GO and began to loosen up. Gilberto did well, who had at least one good chance to define. The problem was the finishing over goal.







Disclosure / Twitter Bahia Photo: Throw!

Engaged in most of the game, Zé Roberto was the main weapon of the team from Goiânia. However, shirt 9 lacked tranquility. In the first one, the kick from outside the area passed close to the post. Shortly thereafter, the center forward entered the penalty area and the shot went crookedly across the goal line.

In the final stage Atlético-GO came back more connected and was superior until the 13th minute, when Marlon Freitas converted the penalty and put the home team in advantage.

Based on their will, Bahia explored the crossings and, after raising so much, Rossi deflected the first pole and Rodallega sent it to the net, 1 to 1.

In additions to the match, Atlético-GO’s attack worked with quality and Janderson received a sugary pass. The shirt 11 came out in the face of Danilo Fernandes and let go of his foot to celebrate Atlético-GO’s victory.