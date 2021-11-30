With Alckmin leaving the PSDB, plate with Lula is tested by the PSB

With João Doria’s victory in the PSDB previews, the expectation of Geraldo Alckmin’s (PSDB) allies is that he will formalize his disaffiliation from the legend soon. The information is from the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima.

The former governor took Doria into politics, but, according to interlocutors, his feeling is now of “deep repentance”. With his departure from the PSDB, Alckmin must have a period without a party.

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is interested in taking him to the PL, which is unlikely, according to allies of the former governor.

Another option that has been explored is his going to the PSB and becoming Lula’s (PT) vice president in the next elections.

São Paulo’s PSB decided to put a poll on the streets to assess whether the public approves of Alckmin’s going to Lula’s ticket, which aims to bring to the former president a public he does not have, especially in the interior of São Paulo , who has always been faithful to the Toucan.

With this survey, the party intends to prove to the PT and to the former governor that this merger would yield two or three points more for Lula in São Paulo.

In parallel, the PSB also conducts polls and probes how the result of the elections between Márcio França (PSB) and Fernando Haddad (PT) for governor next year would be.