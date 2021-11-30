With another Libertadores, Anderson Barros can remain at Palmeiras

Although criticized by fans for his more discreet profile and for his policy of financial austerity, Anderson Barros has one of the most successful administrations in the history of Palmeiras, winning two Libertadores, a Copa do Brasil and a Paulistão as executive director.

With a contract only until the end of 2021, Barros aroused Vasco’s interest. Like the possible renewals of Felipe Melo and Jailson, the director’s continuity in Verdão depends on Leila Pereira’s decision. The new president of Alviverde takes office on December 15th.

The second Libertadores title in less than a year may have given the necessary strength for Barros to remain at Palmeiras. After the final against Flamengo, coach Abel Ferreira praised the director, stating that he is the best professional he has worked with in the area.

– Firstly, I would like to thank the coaching staff and two other people who were fundamental: Cícero and Anderson Barros, who is the most incredible sporting director I have worked with. Leila is in doubt and I don’t have any, he must be the sporting director of Palmeiras. He did an absolutely extraordinary job. He helped a lot, he always knew how to be serious and tell the players what was going to happen. It’s an honor to work with the great man he is,” said Abel.

Anderson Barros arrived at Palmeiras at the end of 2019, coming from Botafogo, to replace Alexandre Mattos as executive director.