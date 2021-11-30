with chips, Japanese goes to third shift in Sorocaba

Having hired 450 new employees, Toyota started the third shift in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The Japanese automaker guaranteed the supply of semiconductors to meet national demand.

With an increase in production, aiming to reach 210,000 cars by the end of 2022, Toyota anticipated the extra shift, scheduled for January, as demand for the Corolla Cross increased significantly.

Thus, the Sorocaba plant expands its cadence to 152 thousand cars per year, but not only does it increase production. The Porto Feliz (engines) and Indaiatuba (Corolla) units also now have a third work shift.

Now having a 24-hour production pace, Toyota is not expected to take a break until the Christmas and New Year holidays, returning on January 3rd.

With nearly 140,000 cars sold until October, Toyota has performed well in 2021, having recovered compared to 2020, when it sold 31% less.

Also manufacturing the Yaris and Etios models, in Sorocaba, Toyota wants to keep a share of the volume for export, even though the focus is really on the domestic market.

With the arrival of the compact SUV, which will replace (or not) the Yaris, Toyota can further expand the São Paulo unit or simply end it with the Etios, occupying its space.

About the Yaris, it is interesting to note that rival Honda has firmly entered the same product range and, of course, Toyota will keep an eye on it.

For now, Toyota maintains the status quo, prioritizing the nationalization of components to reduce external dependence, especially on semiconductors, which could lead, for example, to the Toyota Play multimedia being replaced by a Brazilian equivalent.

This is already happening in Corolla and may follow on in other models, as well as components that will have to be supplied to Toyota’s aggregate systems. For 2022, the company forecasts a market of 2.6 million cars.