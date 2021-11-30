With flights canceled, Brazilians in South Africa ask the consulate for help – Época Negócios

+



Ômicron variant made Brazil close borders to African countries (Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil)

Since scientists South Africans identified and disseminated a new variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries recommended the suspension and banned flights from southern countries. Africa.

On Saturday the 27th, the Brazil also published an ordinance banning international flights originating from or passing through South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe in the past 14 days. According to the ordinance, the entry of foreigners coming from or passing through these countries is prohibited.

The entry of Brazilians, however, is not suspended. However, Brazilian travelers traveling to or traveling through these African countries in the last 14 days before embarking, upon entering Brazilian territory, must remain in quarantine for 14 days in the city of their final destination.

Even though Brazilians who are in South Africa are authorized to return to the country, they cannot find return flights. On Sunday morning, 28, Brazilian Rodrigo Hauck, 36, and his wife Maria Carolina Papadam Hauck, 33, tried to arrange another flight to return by German airline Lufthansa, one of the few that was still flying from the international airport of Cidade do Cabo, with Ethiopian Airlines. Emirates, Qatar and TAAG suspended flights.

In South Africa since October, the couple, their two-year-old daughter and Hauck’s parents would return to Brazil this Tuesday, the 30th, but their flight was cancelled. “We’re talking to Airbnb to make our stay more flexible, but there are people who can’t stay here,” he said. “The sad thing is to see how the country is being punished for discovering the new variant.”

Wagner Tavares Buono, 31, has been in South Africa since January of last year, when he started a postdoctoral internship at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. “My flight back would be on Tuesday with Ethiopian. In fact, it could still happen. The official information from the company is that the flight is still confirmed, I even checked in,” he said.

Although flights through Ethiopia are, so far, the return option for Brazilians – as the country has open borders and flights operating -, the Brazilian Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a statement this month recommending that Brazilians avoid travel non-essential flights to Ethiopia and, when feasible, consider possible alternatives for stopovers or connection at Addis Ababa airport, as “many of these involve overnight stays in the city”.

The Ethiopian government declared a State of Emergency earlier this month after the terrorist group TLFP (Tiger People’s Liberation Front) took over two cities in the Amhara region.

“In situations where there is a need for a longer stopover in Addis Ababa, the option of overnight stay at the airport itself could be considered, given the uncertainty scenario and delay in travel to hotels designated by airlines, caused by reinforced security measures in the Ethiopian capital” , says the statement.

“I would like to come back as soon as possible, because I couldn’t see my family last year. I understood that it was too risky to travel without the vaccine, for me and my family,” said Buono. He sees the restrictions imposed on African countries as “a drastic measure, which has never been applied so quickly to any other continent and which does not follow WHO guidelines”. “It is difficult to understand why not all countries with confirmed cases were banned, only those on the African continent”, he says.

Public servant Mônica Pereira de Morais, 33, arrived in Cape Town on Monday, 22, with a friend. On a tour of the city, they met other Brazilians. “The flight of the boys we met, which would be on Monday, 29, with a stopover in Dubai, has already been canceled by Emirates. As we bought it through an agency, we have not yet had direct communication, but we believe that our flight will also be cancelled. , as Dubai closed its borders.”

Nutritionist Thayane Silveira, 28, arrived in Cape Town on Thursday, 25, when the variant was released. “We came for tourism and our flight back would be on Friday, the 3rd, but Qatar has already notified us of the cancellation. Our idea is to return as soon as possible, but it seems to me that what is hindering our return is the countries where it would be necessary to make the connection”.

Brazilian Tayná Franco, 28, is 27 weeks pregnant. Also in Cape Town since Wednesday, 24, Qatar canceled its return flight, which would be on Thursday. “We got in touch with the Brazilian Consulate, which for the time being asked us to wait for the next few hours or until Monday to see what will be done.

With insecurity, I looked for some Brazilians and we are trying to set up a support network here so that we can pass on information and help each other.” The WhatsApp group “Brazilians in South Africa” ​​already has more than 90 participants, which share information about flights. “We’re keeping calm. As not much is known, we wait for the hours of information so that we can return to Brazil as soon as possible, everyone safe,” he said.

Isabela Prado, 24, arrived in Cape Town on November 20 to spend a vacation with her boyfriend. She would return to Brazil this Sunday, but had her flight canceled by Emirates. “We are waiting for a position from the consulate, there are still no flights available to return to Brazil, so the hope is a direct flight or that a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane will pick up the Brazilians who are here. I am in some groups with others. Brazilians, trying to join forces to resolve this as soon as possible”.

Suélyn Koslinsky, 32, has been in South Africa since October and was scheduled to return on December 7th. The flight, which would be via Doha, Qatar, was also cancelled. “I came here to study English. I can support myself, but many of my colleagues don’t,” he said.

Bruno Santana, 36, is also part of the group of Brazilians in Cape Town whose flight was cancelled. “I have a place to stay. Other Brazilians are organizing to rent accommodation,” he commented. On vacation, Santana did a month-long exchange in South Africa. “.

Bruno, managed to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to São Paulo this Sunday afternoon. The Brazilian embassy in Pretoria and the Brazilian consulate in Cape Town are collecting data on Brazilians who had their flights canceled to try to identify urgent cases and facilitate further contacts.

“At the same time, we are trying to contact the airlines to see what the expectation is for the resumption of flights and whether there will be any restrictions on boarding Brazilians,” said the spokesperson for the Brazilian embassy in Pretoria.

Brazilian who arrived from South Africa tests positive in Guarulhos

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) said, on Sunday, 28, that a Brazilian who had traveled to South Africa and who arrived in Guarulhos on Saturday, on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, tested positive for covid-19. There is no confirmation whether the case is the Ômicron variant. The Brazilian, who is already in isolation, is vaccinated.

Anvisa said, through a note, that it supervises and requires the traveler to present a negative PCR test for covid-19, carried out at most 72 hours before the international flight and that the passenger in question arrived in Brazil with a negative test, asymptomatic .

However, upon arrival, Anvisa was informed on Saturday night about the positive result of the new RT-PCR test carried out in a laboratory at the airport of Guarulhos. Anvisa also recommended, on Saturday, that Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia be included in the list of countries subject to restrictions by Brazil.

South Africa’s President Urges Countries To Lift Restrictions Immediately

Speaking on Sunday, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the travel restrictions imposed on southern African countries were unjustified and that these restrictions undermine the G20’s commitment to restoring tourism and restarting international travel to securely.

“These restrictions – from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Thailand, Guatemala, Brazil and others – discriminate against our country and the travel ban has no scientific basis. The only thing these restrictions will do is harm the economy even more,” said Ramaphosa.

“We ask that countries reverse these decisions and remove the restrictions immediately. There is no scientific reason to maintain them.” Ramaphosa also stated that rich countries should help South Africa in the production of vaccines. “We will have to live with this virus. We have the tools to manage this pandemic. We need everyone to get vaccinated.”

Betting on vaccination – which in the first waves of the pandemic in the country was not available to the entire adult population – the president kept South Africa in the least severe lockdown level one restrictions, which set limits to crowds and mandatory mask use .

According to Ramaphosa, vaccination has already proven effective in reducing the severity of covid-19 and is the best weapon against the pandemic. Brazilian Safiyyah Beatriz Cezar, 49, lives in Cape Town. Married to a South African, she is a tour guide for Brazilians. “I have tours for Sunday and Monday, after Monday we don’t know what will happen,” he said.

She recalls that last year, when the UK closed its borders with South Africa, the country entered a severe lockdown the next day. “Summer did not exist. Tourists could not go to the beach, it was a great loss. The unemployment rate in Cape Town is around 70% because it is a city 100% dependent on tourism. But we have to understand what is happening is something beyond our will and we cannot control.”

A task force is working to make the vaccine mandatory in South Africa for workplaces and public places. Ramaphosa said that, for now, what is known is that this variant has more mutations than any other variant. It is detected by the same PCR that detects other variants, but which is different from other circulating variants.

Ômicron is responsible for most of the infections in Gauteng province – the country’s most populous – in recent weeks and has already spread to other provinces in the country. “There are still many things we don’t know and our scientists are working hard to study.

As more data becomes available in the coming weeks, we will have more understanding whether the variant increases the risk of reinfection, whether it is more severe and whether current vaccines are effective,” he said. “We shouldn’t panic. We have to live with this pandemic. We are already living with her. And we’ll get over it.” As of Saturday, South Africa had registered 3,220 new cases.