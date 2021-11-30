Woman who arrived from Africa tests positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalized in MG

A woman recently arrived from Congo, Africa, was hospitalized this Monday, 29, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is in isolation at the hospital. It is still not possible to know if she was infected with the new Ômicron variant.

Credit: Geralt/PixabayWoman who arrived from Africa tests positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalized in MG

According to the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, the woman is 33 years old and is not vaccinated against the disease. She left Congo on November 17, passed through Turkey and, three days later, landed in São Paulo. On the same day he set foot in Brazil, he traveled straight to the capital of Minas.

The first symptoms were noticed by her on November 22nd. However, the woman sought medical care at an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) only last Sunday, 28.

Questioned by health authorities about the Covid-19 vaccine, the woman confirmed that she had not received it. She said that she carried out a test to detect the disease before boarding in Congo, and that the result would have been negative.

Minas health authorities are monitoring the case to see if the woman has been infected with the Ômicron variant. So far, no case of the variant has been identified in state.

“The unit’s team carried out the care according to the protocols, communicated to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS), requested a rapid test, with a positive result, being asked to carry out virus genotyping. The patient was admitted to an isolation bed and will be referred to Eduardo de Menezes”, said the BH city hall.

The woman’s contamination was detected in a rapid test. After that, she underwent a PCR test and the collected material must undergo genetic sequencing by Fundação Ezequiel Dias (Funed).

Africa has recorded the majority of confirmed cases of Ômicron coronavirus variant infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Ômicron will spread internationally, showing a “very high” global risk of outbreaks of Covid-19 infection that could have “serious consequences”.

No Ômicron-related deaths have been reported so far, although more research is needed to examine the potential of the new variant to evade protection against immunity that is induced by vaccines and past infections.

With information from Extra.