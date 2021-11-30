Workers may have their Pis/Pasep doubled in 2022

The Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) decided to postpone the benefit payment schedule to 2022. With this, the amount should be released in mid-January and February and employees earned double the Pis/Pasep in 2022.

So, there will be no change in the payment item, it will continue to be in the month referring to the worker’s birthday.

The basis of payment will be different due to the forecast increase in the national floor, which was previously from R$1,100 to R$1,210.44.

Payment of Salary Bonus

The Salary Allowance is equivalent to a maximum of one minimum wage to be paid according to the stipulated annual calendar. There is a possibility that the worker will receive the double salary bonus, since in 2021 it should have been paid, but it will be paid in 2022.

The payment before occurred in the first semester of a year and ended in the following year, also in the first semester.

However, due to the change, this will only occur in one year, starting in January and ending in December.

Who can receive?

It is important to fulfill the main requirements to receive through Pis/Pasep. Check out:

Having received, on average, at most two minimum wages per month with a formal contract in 2020;

Have worked for at least 30 days in the previous year. This period can be counted consecutively or not.

Have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais);

Be enrolled in the PIS program for at least five years.

You can access the Caixa Trabalhador application on your smartphone and there you can clear up all your doubts regarding the Pis/Pasep, where you can also check the value of the Pis.

Finally, just access the app and login, once connected, click on the Salary Allowance tab.

Then enter the tab that will appear with Current Exercise. Therefore, the amount you have to receive is shown.

