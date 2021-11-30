Xbox Series Controller: See Five Options to Buy in Brazil in 2021 | Which one to buy?

Xbox Series X and Series S feature only one controller in the box, which can lead to the consumer having to purchase a new accessory to play in pairs. Some control models compatible with Microsoft consoles stand out for the promise of comfort during the game and even for presenting buttons that allow extra functions. The Xbox Series S is found for R$2,399 on Amazon, while the Xbox Series S is seen for around R$4,349. Official control can be purchased for R$525.

It is even possible to find controls for the video game from other brands. PowerA, for example, offers Spectra Infinity for prices starting at R$ 475. Turtle Beach has the Recon model for around R$ 635. One of the highlights is PDP’s Gaming Remote Control, being the cheapest from the list and an option that works only for media control on the console for values ​​starting from R$ 214. Check out five options for controls to buy in Brazil in 2021.

Users using the Xbox Series movie, series and music streaming apps can perform commands more conveniently with the PDP Gaming Remote Control. The product is a remote control that allows you to perform play and pause, adjust the volume and also perform common commands with the A, B, X and Y keys of the standard control.

The accessory also stands out for having backlit buttons that are activated by motion, which should help to find what the user needs in dark environments. The PDP Gaming Remote Control can be purchased on Amazon for figures starting at R$ 214.

The PowerA Spectra Infinity control has a wired connection via USB and stands out due to the gamer visual made up of LED lights that allow different color combinations. As with the standard Xbox controller, the accessory also has the same button menu and even includes analog sticks and advanced buttons that expand the possibilities within various games.

The control even lets you connect headphones through a 3.5mm connection and has a volume dial for making adjustments as well as muting the microphone. The cable is three meters long. The PowerA Spectra Infinity control can be purchased for prices starting from R$ 475.

The Xbox Carbon Black is the console’s standard controller that promises to elevate gameplay with its sculpted and refined surface for more comfort. The model is wireless, which allows greater mobility for the player. It is possible to customize the keys according to the user’s need. The Carbon Black has a 3.5mm headphone jack and can be purchased for prices starting at $525 on Amazon.

In addition to working with Xbox, the model can also be used to play games on other compatible Bluetooth consoles or on PC running Windows 10. There is a screen capture button that also makes it possible to share images and videos in a simple way.

Turtle Beach Recon is a controller for Xbox with a focus on ergonomics and audio quality. The device features eight-way D-pad, which promises to aid in smoother movements in games and make matches more comfortable. The user also has easy access to audio controls that allow you to configure presets for equalization, game and chat volume mix, microphone monitoring and other specifications. Interested consumers can purchase Turtle Beach Recon for around R$ 635.

The accessory has advanced buttons to expand the possibility of commands in games. The analogs along with the control structure have textures. The product does not need a battery, as its connection is made via cable.

The Elite Series 2 controller is a controller aimed at the public looking for equipment with a professional feel. The model promises up to 30 different ways to play, which makes gamers’ gaming possibilities even greater. Because it has a wireless connection, the accessory has a battery that promises 40 hours of autonomy. Other highlights are its adjustable levers and rubberized body.

The user can customize the buttons and interchangeable levers on the controller according to their favorite playing style. The model can also be used with cable. If necessary, the connection is made via USB-C. The Elite Series 2 can be purchased for amounts starting at R$ 1,799.

