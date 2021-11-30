Xbox Series S beats PS5, Series X and Nintendo Switch in Black Friday sales

Data are from the American market

While we still don’t have any survey pointing out the best-selling consoles around here during Black Friday, abroad the Xbox Series S has dominated sales. The console can be found for the same price as the Nintendo Switch, but because it is still new, combined with the hardware it offers and comparing it to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X prices, it makes the entry-level console of the new generation a more attractive choice.

The information comes from the Adobe Digital Economy Index, which measured over a trillion hits to online stores in the US and found that Microsoft’s console is not only the best-selling console in the Black Friday period, but also one of the best selling items during the period. Although no specific number has been released, this is already a great achievement for the year-old console.

One situation that most likely helped the Xbox Series S achieve this result is the shortage of primary components in industry, affecting all other consoles. The lack of Xbox Series X in the global market has become a joke. Nintendo has already made it clear that is manufacturing less Switch until March, in addition to the PlayStation 5 which is also suffering from under-supply. The Xbox Series S is much easier to find.

Microsoft’s entry-level console can run all the games its stronger brother, the Series X, runs. Of course the hardware limitation exists comparing the two, but the 1080p experience at 60FPS is something commonly found in gaming and considering that FullHD is still the mainstream resolution, combined with the lowest price, the Series S ends up being the best cost-benefit.



We’ll never know if the situation were normal, the Xbox Series S sales performance would be the same. The fact is that the Game Pass combo plus the console is something that has become quite popular. It is the way out of the higher prices of PS5 and XSX, in addition to the worst situation that the hardware industry has been through, making it impossible for many to build a pc that runs games at least like an Xbox Series S.

