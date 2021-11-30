Xiaomi 12: Mi 11’s successor to arrive in mid-December | Cell phone

According to information from the Chinese website My Drivers, the supposed day chosen by Xiaomi would be a marketing strategy, with the objective of making a symmetry between the chosen day (12/12) and the generation of its next premium smartphone. The Mi 11’s successor should bring Qualcomm’s unprecedented Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor as one of the highlights of the new line.

Other rumors indicate that the Xiaomi 12 may come with a 5,000 mAh battery and quick recharge capable of supplying the device in 20 minutes. And all this thanks to the 120 Watt HyperCharge charger. The Chinese brand’s top-of-the-line brand is also expected to have three 50MP sensors in the rear camera assembly.

The next premium smartphone should ship from the factory with Android 11 system, MIUI 13 interface, dual speakers, 120 Hz refresh rate display and 2K full resolution. The model would also have a more accurate biometric sensor than the previous generation. Importantly, so far, Xiaomi has not confirmed any of this information.