Yasmin Brunet shocks with a strong outburst about toxic people in the family: “Rape”

Yasmin Brunet used her social media over the weekend to vent about toxic family relationships.

The actress, who does not hide her troubled relationship with her husband’s mother, Gabriel Medina, from anyone, said that many people are victims of physical and moral abuse by family members.

“I think that, especially in Brazil, family relationships are very romanticized. There are, yes, very toxic families”, shot the famous.

“There are family members who rape, physically and emotionally abuse. There are parents who do atrocities with their children”, said yet.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people still have the ‘but it’s your mother’ mentality. But it’s your father. But it’s your grandfather’. And, in that, we lose children daily. Whether it’s losing lives or a whole future because of the trauma they go through”, needled then.

In another excerpt of the post, the blonde pointed out that motherhood/fatherhood does not necessarily turn a bad person into a good one.

“Mother and father are normal people who had children. There are good and bad people in the world. Just leave without looking back. You’ll go through cognitive dissonance and need the people who know the truth to empower you. Seek psychological help and focus on you”, completed.

Yasmin Brunet talks about mental health

This week, the model had already spoken with her followers about mental health. Opening a question box in Instagram Stories, she shared everything she thought of receiving a question about fake family members.

“How to act with fake family members? Would walking away be a healthy option?“, asked one person. In its response, the influencer opined:

“Obvious! Guys, if there’s someone hurting you, regardless of who it is, and you feel like pulling away, do it. I’ve said it and I’ll say it again: it’s not worth putting your mental health at risk for anyone else. Stay away from those who hurt you. Preserve yourself”, declared.

Later, the artist even revealed a situation that lived in an old relationship. In a question, a fan wanted to know: “How to deal with a narcissistic boyfriend?”

“Not dealing. Getting as far away as possible and knowing he’s not going to change let alone accepting that he has any kind of problem. That kind of person cheats and says it was your fault. I know because I’ve heard it. Pathetic“concluded Yasmin.

Look:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.