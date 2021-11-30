‘You don’t have the courage. I wanted to look him in the face as a man’

Renato did not resist the Libertadores vice-championship and was fired from Flamengo this Monday (29)

the technician of the sport, Gustavo Florentín, shot the former coach of Flamengo, Renato Gaucho, fired this Monday (29), after being defeated by Palmeiras in the Libertadores final.

In a tone of irony, the commander of the Pernambuco team lamented the absence of Renato in the duel this Friday (3), when the two teams face each other for the 35th round of the brazilian.

Florentín was scolded by the position of the ex-rubro-negro coach at 2-2 tie with Grêmio, last week, when Renato didn’t celebrate the team’s goals and raised the argument that he was trying to help the team from Rio Grande do Sul, competitor of Pernambuco at the bottom of the table.

“The focus is Flamengo, Flamengo and Flamengo. Therefore, I invite the fans to occupy the 23,000 places in the Arena, to be present with the shirt because the players will enter with a lot of blood. It’s a shame that Renato Gaúcho (fired) won’t be playing against us because he doesn’t have the courage. I wanted to have him face to face to look him in the face. It is a pity. I’m sorry because I wanted to look you in the face as a man”, snapped Florentín.

Before facing Sport, Flamengo will return to the field this Tuesday (30), at 20:00 (GMT), to face the Ceará, for the 36th round.



