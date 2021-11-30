Zayla serves Samuel’s ‘head’ at Tonico’s dinner · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will serve the “head” of Samuel (Michel Gomes) on a tray for Tonico (Alexandre Nero) during a dinner in Nos Tempos do Imperador. To provoke Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), she will bring out part of the engineer’s past. “How did you really meet?”, the villain will shoot in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The health professional saved the boy’s life when he was still called Jorge in the first chapters of the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. He was wounded by the shot of one of Ambrósio’s jagunços (Roberto Bomfim), who chose him as a scapegoat for the colonel’s death.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero will not even imagine that the main suspect in his father’s death will be right in front of him at the table. He’ll actually be more concerned with humiliating Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) by shoving a “maid” into a family event.

“But what is Zayla doing here?” complains Pilar, who will have been accompanied by her fiance even without a formal invitation from the congressman. “Oh, everything brings a person that I didn’t call and who still complains about my guests”, will return the bad character.

“It’s very daring of you to bring your lover into the house,” Daphne Bozaski’s character will add. “Quiet. No one asked for your opinion”, will return Pedro’s rival (Selton Mello).

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the six o’clock soap opera

Tonico and Samuel are brothers

Full of rage, Pilar will rise, considering that Zayla will only have shown up to provoke her, since she has already threatened to tell Samuel’s secret several times to Tonico.

“Please, my sister,” Dolores will beg. “We haven’t even talked about the issue of the farm yet,” Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) will add, in order to put a stop to the situation.

“Farm? It’s obvious that it was your boss’s lame excuse to provoke us,” will scream the protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski.

“Speaking of farms, you and Samuel came from the Recôncavo, didn’t you? How did you really meet?”, Zayla will finish, to add fuel to the fire, in the scenes that will be shown this Tuesday (30).

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

