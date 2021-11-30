Zelda? Game in production for 2 and a half years will have great revelation at TGA

It’s a little while away from The Game Awards 2021, and to increase public excitement, Geoff Keighley – creator and presenter of the event – ​​shared on Sunday (28) on his Twitter account about a “world premiere” the team has been working on with a developer for two and a half years. Check out below:

Just saw the final cut of a #thegameawards world premiere we have been working on with a developer for 2.5 years. Truly honored we are entrusted to share this work with the world. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2021

The post appears to have raised hopes for Zelda fans, who commented in the thread that the sequel to Breath of the Wild was announced about the same time as quoted by Keighley. And even some dismissing this hypothesis as a “world premiere”, others recalled that TGA has already made global releases of titles that have been shown before.

Remember that Nintendo said earlier this year that it was keeping the name of the sequel a secret to avoid giving too many details, but asked the community to “stay tuned”. Furthermore, 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the franchise, so the awards really would be the ideal time for such an important revelation.

If you were curious to find out which game Geoff was really referring to, don’t miss out on the Voxel coverage of TGA 2021, which will take place on December 9th at 10pm!