Zelda: Ocarina of Time wins rare 1997 demo recreation

Almost 25 years after taking the breath away of Space World visitors in 1997, the first demo public of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time — or a very faithful version of the original — is being recreated by a group of fans from the Nintendo series.

Forget the popular Directs recorded and aired on YouTube: at Space World, visitors could experience firsthand the games Big N was preparing. How was the case of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and his mythical 1997 demo, until then “lost” — or more or less so.

Using files found “by chance”, a group of players managed to recreate the demo of Zelda OoT as close as possible to that legendary version seen in Space World. The feat was only achieved thanks to the collector known as Forest of Illusion, who earlier this year got his hands on an F-Zero X cartridge with 32 MB of used space.

The fact is that this game normally only needed half this amount of storage, which led to an inspection of the files contained on the cartridge and the discovery of files from the lost demo of Ocarina of Time.

Armed with these 16MB of prototype files, the group was able to extract enough information to recreate a very close version of the demo presented by Nintendo at Space World ’97.

Although this is not an exact reconstruction, now it will finally be possible to get a taste of the experience lived by visitors to the fair in the 1990s.