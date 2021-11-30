Zinho reveals Renato Gaúcho’s attitude that angered Flamengo players before the Libertadores final

Credit: Reproduction

After Renato Gaúcho officially leaves Flamengo’s command this Monday, the backstage of the coach’s departure is gradually being revealed.

Renato Gaúcho did not remain in the position after the team lost the Copa Libertadores title to Palmeiras last weekend. According to commentator Zinho, the team’s locker room was shared with the coach. In addition, the former player revealed during ESPN FC that the coach’s attitude displeased players a few days before the final.

“The information I have is that inside the locker room, inside the club, there was a division. I had problems. And reaching the final that way was very bad, in addition to the physical condition of 5, 6 players. When the atmosphere is not good, when the weather is heavy, the ball doesn’t go in”, he said.

“The atmosphere was heavy for Renato. I don’t know if all the players were with Renato, who is his strong point. From the information I have, he had no group management. In the game against Grêmio he didn’t train for the starting lineup. And that created a bad mood. Players didn’t like it and complained about it. Since they were saving, it was to train and he didn’t go coach the team”, completed.

The resignation of Renato Gaúcho was announced by the club this Monday in twitter.

