“0% in my head”, says Chelsea coach on the World Cup that will have Palmeiras

Champion of the Champions League for the 2020/21 season, Chelsea will have a full calendar at the beginning of 2022. In addition to the commitments of the Premier League, the club will still have to split with the round of 16 of the current edition of the continental tournament and the World Cup of Clubs.

Amidst so many competitions, therefore, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday that the FIFA Club World Cup, set to start on February 3, is still far from the thoughts of the London team.

“I still have December and January to play. So I’m not racking my brain with the Worlds, it’s 0% in my head. My focus is on Watford, on my choices, on rotation. another away game on Saturday. We don’t have much recovery time, so we’re zero focused on the Worlds now,” he told a news conference.

Chelsea will enter the semifinals of the tournament and face the winners of Auckland City vs. Al Jazira. Whoever reaches the final has a chance of facing Palmeiras. The Libertadores champion will compete for a decision spot with Al Ahly or Monterrey.

And if the Worlds is not yet a subject for the English team, Verdão has already started thinking about the competition. This morning, Dudu revealed that the alviverde players have entered into an agreement and will return from vacation early in January.

Leave your comment