14-year-old boy accused of killing 12-year-old girl in England

Little 12-year-old Ava White was stabbed to death in the center of Liverpool, England, on Thursday (25). According to local police, she and friends were involved in an argument that culminated in Ava’s attack, “causing catastrophic injuries”.

According to authorities, four teenagers are suspected of the crime. One of them, 14 years old, is in prison and appeared in court on Monday (29). He was charged with murder. The other three suspects were arrested, but were released on bail.

Investigations into the girl’s death continue. The police are looking for images that can help clarify the facts. “We continue to support Ava’s family and they have asked that her privacy continue to be respected in this difficult time,” said Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs.

“It is also vitally important, as we continue the investigation, that no one posts comments or names on social media that could impact achieving justice for Ava’s family. Please believe that we are doing everything possible to investigate and update people about this tragic incident and we don’t want anything to compromise it,” says the statement released by the police.

know more

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

