20-year-old young man dies after participating in a fight at a benefit event

Student Nathan Tyler Valencia, aged 20, died on the 23rd after participating in a boxing match during a charity event organized by the Kappa Sigma fraternity at the University of Nevada (UNLV) in Las Vegas, USA. According to the university, the student passed out shortly after the fight.

Nathan was taken to hospital, where he was hospitalized for four days. The official cause of his death was not disclosed, however, doctors determined he was suffering from internal bleeding at some point during his stay, according to CNN affiliate KTNV.

The off-campus event at the university was planned to raise money for the Ring Boxing Center in Las Vegas. Nathan was listed as one of the fighters for the night’s main event. According to lawyers for the young man’s family, the student had no boxing experience.

In a statement, UNLV President Keith Whitfield reported that Nathan had died after “a tragic incident”. In the statement, the university said it “is committing all available resources to review the incident and determine how off-campus events like these can be as safe as possible.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident. “It’s a horrible incident that was really, completely preventable. [Isso poderia ter sido evitado] having professional referees, professional medical staff or even just not having an event like this to begin with,” said Nathan’s family lawyers.

know more

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

