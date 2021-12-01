26 years after the death of his daughter in Colombia, the father finds a murderer in BH – Gerais

After 26 years, fugitive murderer of a young Colombian woman found in Belo Horizonte (photo: Social Media/Reproduction) In a relentless search, a father spent 26 years looking for the man who killed his 18-year-old daughter, Nancy Mariana. The crime took place in 1994, in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia, when her daughter left home accompanied by her boyfriend, Jaime Saade, and never returned.

Two years after the 1996 murder, Saade was convicted of murder and rape. The sentence would be 27 years, in a closed regime. However, the young man disappeared without apparently leaving a trace. Interpol immediately issued an international warrant against the convict, without success.

Almost three decades later, Martn Mestre, aged 79, finally found his daughter’s murderer. Luckily, time was running out: in July 2023 the time for Saade’s sentence would be completed and, if he was not found, he would be released from prosecution.

“Since that day I have lived because of his arrest. It’s not an obsession, it’s a duty as a father”, Mestre said in an interview with the newspaper “El Pas”.

a relentless search

The girl’s father, a retired naval officer, reported that he took an investigative course and created four fake social media profiles to try to track down the killer. He followed, on the internet, people he suspected had a relationship with Saade.

In 2019, he found a clue that took him to Belo Horizonte. Mestre discovered that Saade lived in the capital of Minas Gerais with his family. With false documents, he got married, had children and built a new life.

Under the false name of Henrique dos Santos Abdala, Saade was recognized by Interpol and arrested. To be convicted, however, the man must be extradited to Colombia.

justice for nancy

The case is still in a real game of “ping-pong” in Justice. In the first trial, held in Brazil, there was a tie in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the accused was kept in Brazil.

Nancy’s family defense attorneys are currently working on a retrial. However, they face a difficulty: in Brazil, actions prescribe in 20 years. In the eyes of Brazilian justice, as 26 years have passed, Saade can no longer serve his sentence.

“The feeling I had that they judged my daughter’s murderer’s fate as if it were a football game. I cried a lot, I cried a lot about this case, but I don’t get tired, I’ll never give up. We are going to bring him to Colombia and he will start to pay”, lamented the father.

With no forecast for the conclusion of the case, the lawyers believe in the possibility that the murderer will be penalized, in Brazil, only for illegal entry and forgery of a document.

To the newspaper “El Pas”, Saade’s lawyers stated that the client “is well”, living in Belo Horizonte, where he is a lawyer and is “going on with life”.

He remains awaiting trial for his illegal entry into Brazil, but does not expect a harsh penalty. “At the most, the payment of a fine,” said lawyer Fernando Gomes Oliveira.

In a letter written in prison last year, Saade reinforced a different version of the facts: “I went to the bathroom and after a few minutes I heard a shot. The text refers to a possible suicide committed by the young woman.

The Colombian justice sentence, on the other hand, is contrary to its version. At the time, it was concluded that Nancy did not commit suicide and that she had also received blows on her arms, thighs and vaginal area. In addition to forensic concluding that the young woman was raped and that she tried to defend herself from the aggressor, unfortunately, without success.