300,000 Android users downloaded viruses that steal bank details

If you use an Android phone, you need to be more careful when downloading any app. Researchers found that more than 300,000 users downloaded what turned out to be banking trojan malware after it managed to bypass security on the Google Play Store.

Several commonly downloaded apps are a front for four different forms of malware, one of which can capture users’ bank account and password details and send the information to hackers.

ThreatFabric researchers have found that common apps such as QR code readers, document scanners, fitness monitors and cryptocurrency trading platforms are not always genuine.

Hackers have managed to make harmful versions of these applications that look as benign as genuine ones. And to keep users from getting suspicious, these apps advertise what they do in the most attractive way possible. Convinced by these ads, users fall victim to hackers after downloading these applications.

Some of these apps are:

Two Factor Authenticator

Protection Guard

QR CreatorScanner

Master Scanner Live

QR Scanner 2021

PDF Document Scanner – Scan to PDF

PDF Document Scanner

QR Scanner

CryptoTracker

Gym and Fitness Trainer

Hackers are using four different forms of malware to steal users’ personal information, according to researchers. Every malware remains inactive unless the app containing it is installed in the app.

Right after the installation is complete, the first thing the malware does is bypass the Google Play Store security detections. This ensures that the app and malware will perform their tasks without checking the phone.

The most common malware of the four is called Anatsa, which researchers say has been downloaded by more than 200,000 Android users. It is dubbed an “advanced” banking Trojan because it can steal usernames and passwords from the user’s internet banking services.

In addition to doing this, Anatsa can also enable accessibility logging on the phone so that everything happening on the phone screen is captured. Hackers have also installed a keylogger on the Trojan horse to record all the information the user types on the phone, such as passwords.