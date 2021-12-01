6-tonne elephant attacks car with course students, who get out and run to escape

One 6 ton, 4 meter tall elephant walked towards a vehicle with students of a safari guide course in the Selati reserve, on the outskirts of Hoedspruit (South Africa).

The pachyderm pierced the front of the vehicle with its fangs, forcing the guide, who was sitting in the front, to jump.

Elephant attacks car with guide course students in South African reserve Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The male elephant, which was part of a herd in mating period, came close to turning the 11-seater car, but stopped just in time for students on board to flee the recent incident. At that time, the testosterone level can rise up to 60 times in elephants.

A guide from a second vehicle can be heard screaming “Get out, get out, get out!” while passengers flee to save their lives, according to the “Metro”.

One of two videos circulating on social media showing an elephant bull charging a game vehicle at the Selati Game Reserve on Sunday. Wildlife guide training company EcoTraining confirmed the incident. pic.twitter.com/YNlByYmCQc — Matthew Savedes (@matthewsavides) November 29, 2021

apparently this happened at Selati Game Reserve https://t.co/U9OStIcjam — x (@asvpxcoco) November 30, 2021

“Although the vehicle was damaged, luckily none of the people were injured”, said Bryan Havemann, general manager of the Selati reserve.

It is not known whether the elephant sustained any injuries as a result of the attack.

African elephants live up to 70 years and reach a speed of 40km/h. The only advice for escaping an attack is to zigzag and try to stay behind trees or rocks.