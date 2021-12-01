7 big clubs in European football have their eyes on Gabigol | Gabigol | Gabigol

Flamengo’s big name, striker Gabriel Barbosa, known as ‘Gabigol’ or ‘Gabi’, may be leaving, once again, for European football. With the window of the old continent opening, the name of the Flamengo striker is spoken in 7 clubs, including the Premier League.

In the most popular and competitive league in European football, Gabriel Barbosa is once again linked to Arsenal. The London club will lose the Frenchman Lacazette at the end of the season and Gabigol could replace the centre-forward, who does not start with Arteta’s team, but always enters the games. Edu, Brazilian, manager of Arsenal, is the one who makes signings against the giant in London.

Arsenal, however, are not the only English club with an eye on Gabriel Barbosa. That’s because, according to information from the Sou Rubro-Negro de Coração portal, Gerrard’s team, Aston Villa, is also looking at Gabriel. Just like Everton and the newest rich, Newcastle. Proposals have not yet arrived in Fla.

Villarreal and Bayer eyeing Gabigol

Going beyond England, in Spain, Villarreal welcomes Gabigol’s football and, in Germany, Bayer Luverkusen is also on the chart, but none of them, either, made any kind of proposal or contact.

In Europe, Gabigol defended the colors of Inter and Benfica. But he couldn’t shine with either of their shirts.