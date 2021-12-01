86 year old living alone has his life saved by pet cat

A resident of Sturgis, Michigan, USA, was saved by his own pet cat. Ron Williams, an 86-year-old man, lives alone with the animal and was rescued by it after a fall indoors.

As an alternative to having a companion, a friend donated a male kitten to Ron as a young kitten, which he named Fluffy.

Within the first few weeks, the two got along very well and became inseparable. “I looked at him and I just fell in love”, Williams said in an interview with Fox 17 last year.

Fluffy in front of the news camera. (Photo: Playback/Fox 17 online)

The elderly person always kept the habit of talking and interacting a lot with the pet, even if he was busy during a call, he continued playing and petting the cat. “The cell phone would ring and I would say ‘knock-knock’,” Ron said. “And I didn’t know he started to relate the noise of the cell phone to the ‘knock-knock’ I was saying”.

However, one day, Ron slipped on the wet bathroom floor and fell to the floor as he got out of the shower. The fall was bad and, because of that and because of her age, she couldn’t move. “My arm was tied behind my back and the hours kept ticking by,” Ron said. The man was unable to move for about 16 hours.

There were long hours of agony, approximately from 08:00 in the morning until midnight. With his cell phone in the other room, Ron was relying on someone to get him out of that situation. The only alternative would be to call for Fluffy who was in the room too. And whether Ron knew it or not, he was training the cat for this moment when he said ‘knock-knock’ to the cat.

Ron in an interview with Fox. (Photo: Reproduction/Fox 17 online)

“So I said ‘knock-knock’ Fluffy. You’re my only hope,’” Ron said, crying. “And he understood. Not five minutes later, I felt something hit my hand. And I’m here because of that.” Behold, the cat took the cell phone from the room and brought it to the elderly person’s hand.

“I relive this a million times. What if he wasn’t there with me? I would be dead today,” he added.

The fall caused bruises and some scratches. Cell phone in hand, Ron managed to call the rescuers to come and get him. “He’s my hero and always will be,” Ron said. “He will never be far from me until the day I die.”

See also this video:

6 real and funny stories from the ANIMAL WORLD