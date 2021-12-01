9 tricks for more energy and less fat







Find out how to spend the summer in shape Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

Bird summer in shape it is the wish of many people who, right now, are racking their brains to find a way to improve their physical makeup. It turns out that the vast majority leave the fitness life for the last minute. This, in addition to being nothing functional, can also cause numerous health problems.

It’s a fact that eliminating excess fat is a great way to make your body healthier. However, betting on wild and aggressive strategies, to spend the summer in shape, can be extremely harmful to the body, causing eating cravings, psychological disorders and even muscle injuries.

That’s why we consulted nutritionist Nathi Loyola, who chose 9 simple tips to eliminate as much fat as possible, without losing your energy and, much less, your health. See how to spend the summer in shape:

1 – Consume in the morning a green juice rich in nutrients. The nutritionist even indicated a very easy recipe. Just separate two cabbage leaves, an unpeeled apple, 500 ml of coconut water, a tablespoon of chia, five ice cubes and mix everything in a blender.

2 – Hydrate yourself. According to Nathi, the ideal is to drink 35ml of water for every kilogram of the body. In other words, if you have 80 kg (35 x 80 = 2,800) you should drink 2.8 liters of water a day.

3 – Consume fiber-rich foods. “We need to ingest 30g of fiber a day, to help with digestion and satiety”, reveals the specialist, who suggests the inclusion of dark green leaves and vegetables in the diet.

4 – Eat lighter meals. According to Nathi, this will facilitate your digestion and accelerate the body’s metabolic process, increasing the amount of calories expended during the day. It indicates, for example, the consumption of salads with proteins and vegetables, cold soups and smoothies.

5 – Rest. That’s right, our bodies also need a moment of their own to start all over again.

6 – Include fruits rich in water. “They help with your hydration and the famous cellulite. Examples: watermelon, pineapple, orange and melon”, reveals the nutritionist.

7 – Practice physical activity. The professional recommends starting with approximately 30 minutes, twice a week.

8 – Consume foods that have photoprotection. According to Nathi, they are natural items that protect our skin from the sun. Examples: carrots, apricots, spinach, guava, papaya, cucumber, egg and corn.

9 – Beware of the parties. It is necessary to be moderate when celebrating and, especially, toasting with friends and family. “Use water to mix with alcoholic beverages, reducing the absorption of alcohol in the liver”, concludes nutritionist Nathi Loyola.