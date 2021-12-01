A businessman linked to Jorge Jesus is in Brazil and will discuss his return to Flamengo, says the newspaper

The screams of “Mister” in the stands of Maracanã during Flamengo’s 2-1 victory over Ceará, on Tuesday night, showed that the fans still miss their former coach Jorge Jesus. But the dream of having him back may not be that far off. According to the Portuguese newspaper “Record”, the Portuguese’s return — currently at Benfica — to Flamengo will be the topic of discussion in the coming days.

The diary, which prints the story on its cover, reports that businessman Bruno Macedo, who brokered his trips to Flamengo and Benfica, is in Rio de Janeiro and will meet with Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, in movement he calls Flamengo’s “new attack” to bring the coach.

In practice, the conversations have no formal involvement, neither of the red-black nor the red ones, for now. Remember that Fla will have presidential elections this Saturday.

Entrepreneur linked to Jesus is in Rio, says newspaper Foto: Reproduction

The club fired Renato Gaúcho last Friday and has given preference to foreigners looking for a replacement.

Jesus has a contract with Benfica until the middle of 2022, the end of the European season, but is not considering leaving Estádio da Luz before that, according to “Record”. There, the coach has alternated good and bad moments, but his name is no longer unanimous as it was in the past.

Jesus has a contract with Benfica until mid 2022 Photo: LLUIS GENE / AFP

The newspaper says that the coach will undergo an evaluation at the end of the year, after derbies against Porto and Sporting, as well as the final stretch of the Champions League group stage. If there is what the Record calls a “hecatomb”, the coach’s continuity in January would not be guaranteed.

At Flamengo, Jorge Jesus won almost all the titles he played. In the 2019 season, he was the Brazilian and Libertadores champion. The following year, the carioca won.