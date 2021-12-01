A Fazenda 13: Gui Araújo comments on the relationship between Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos, and reveals conversation and advice given to MC Mirella

It is a fact that the nature of the relationship between Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos has given rise to talk outside of ‘A Fazenda 13’! After comments from MC Mirella, ex-wife of the pawn, and from the web, it was time for the most recent eliminated from the attraction, Gui Araújo, to talk about the matter.

During a livestream of the affiliate of RecordTV de Goiás, this Tuesday (30), the influencer lamented the repercussion of the caresses between Sthe and Dynho, which culminated in the divorce of MC Mirella and the decision of Victor Igoh, fiance of Matos, to emerge without your covenant of commitment.

According to UOL, Araújo made a point of demonstrating his concern with the reaction of the public and, furthermore, stressing that there is no romance between the two within the confinement. “That made me very worried because inside there isn’t this relationship, this affection, affection. We stay close to each other for a long time. […] I don’t want to be the judge of anything or anyone, I know there was compromising speeches, but there it is natural that affection increases, that time or another we hug someone, ask for a hug, hold their hand. But there is nothing”, guaranteed William.

The former MTV player went even further and pointed out that, in addition to Dynho, other pawns in the house would have the same type of relationship with Sthefane. He also delivered the reason behind such close proximity between the pair. “This is nobody’s business, nobody thinks about it. Rico put this on the agenda once there and it wasn’t valued at all. It was and is an untouched subject until today in there because we got closer to Sthefane, both me and Dynho, and Gui because she is a little girl younger than us”, he justified. “[…] The affection we had for her is the same”, added.

In the sequence, the influencer was asked about MC Mirella and the decision to file a divorce with Dynho while the dancer is still in reality, all due to the caresses with Matos. Araújo then revealed that he had a sincere conversation with the funkeira about what had happened and also shared the advice he gave her.

“They (Mirella and Dynho) have to talk. Dynho spends 24 hours a day talking about Mirella. I know how I miss those who are there, the plans of those who left, who wants to meet when they leave. But I’ve already talked to Mirella, I ended up talking to her and said: ‘Regardless of your future, meet, talk, receive him. He’s going to need it, it won’t be a piece of cake to go out and go head-to-head with all this information that happened'”, punctuated the influencer.

Finally, the blonde expressed concern about Alves’ reaction to what awaits him out here. “I’m not comfortable with how this is done because I know it can be too punk for him. As I managed to assimilate things a little faster, I believe that for him and for Sthefane it will be very difficult”, finished. Jeez, this story still has a lot of cloth!