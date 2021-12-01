‘A Fazenda 13’: Rico complains of fatigue and asks for the final to be brought forward | Television

Humorist complained about the lack of activities in the final stretch of the program reproduction

Published 11/30/2021 20:01

Rio – During the afternoon of this Tuesday (30), Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello were talking and said that the production could advance the final of “A Fazenda 13”. The comedian and the model complained that they are already tired and said that the direction could speed up the program’s pace in this final stretch.

“But me, being a director, and seeing the people sleeping, I was going to say: ‘Let’s get ahead [a final]’. They’re all emotionally tired already. I would think so. I’m also exhausted,” says the comedian.

Dayane said he believes the interval between tests and eliminations should be reduced, as there are far fewer participants in the game. “Now I think the boom in the business is starting. More farming, more dynamics…”, thinks the model.

Rico replied that management could start doing this as of today. “They could advance,” he said. The model agreed and said she was dying to leave and be able to hear her daughter’s voice.

