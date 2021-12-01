‘A Place in the Sun’: Barbara to commit crime to impress Christian/Renato | come around

👀 If her husband loves to read, what does she do? Enroll in a writing course.

👀 But the desire to please the cat will go beyond the limits.

👀 From this Wednesday’s chapter, Barbara will be involved in a mess and will end up committing a crime.

Are you curious? Come that it has spoilers!

Indira Nascimento as Janine in "Um Lugar ao Sol"

📔 Yes, there are new people in the area!

📔 interpreted by Indira birth, the character is a humble young woman, who gets a scholarship to fulfill her dream of being a writer.

“My dream was to study Literature. And, thanks to my mother, I got to go to college. But then she died and I had to start working”, says Barbara.

Janine will write Barbara's story in 'Um Lugar ao Sol'

📔 Stagnant, Barbara will enter the course and make friends with Janine.

📔 Model student, the young woman will listen to the story of Renato’s wife and encourage her to write about the subject.

“I would love to, but I lack talent,” Barbara replies.

Christian praises Janine's text in 'Um Lugar ao Sol'

📔 Inspired by the tragedy of her classmate, Janine will show a text about the death of Barbara’s baby:

“I hope you don’t feel exposed or, I don’t know, invaded. In fact, it’s a bit like the exercise the teacher proposed: I wrote your story from my point of view.”

📔 Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will take the work home and be thrilled with what she reads.

📔 Barbará just didn’t imagine that Christian/Renato would read the material and praise the quality of the writing.

'Um Lugar ao Sol': Barbara commits crime to impress Christian/Renato

📔 So as not to disappoint her husband, Barbara will assume the authorship of Janine’s text. Upon learning of the confusion, Nicole will be shocked:

“I didn’t steal anything, I just said I had written it,” he defends himself.

“The name of it is robbery. You would understand if you were a writer”, points out Barbara’s sister.

📔 The rich woman will argue that she was unable to tell the truth in the face of Christian/Renato’s admiration:

“And when he finds out, what are you going to do?” Nicole asks.

“He won’t find out, because you won’t tell. And neither will I,” he replies.

