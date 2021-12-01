A PSB survey shows adherence to a possible alliance between Lula and Alckmin for 2022

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) talk about the possibility of an alliance for the 2022 elections. Thursday (30), it would first be necessary to know which party the ex-governor of São Paulo would go to. The information is from the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima.

The Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) are the most likely options for Alckmin.

The state president of the PSB in São Paulo and Alckmin’s political ally, Márcio França, commissioned a poll to test Lula’s ticket with the former tucano as vice-president.

The results show that, with Alckmin as vice-president, the former president would gain new votes in São Paulo, where the former toucan was the governor who spent the longest time in office.

The poll asks which candidate the individual would vote for the presidency in 2022 and then repeats the question, establishing that Alckmin would be runner-up on Lula’s ticket. According to the results, the PT member wins 4% in the number of votes in this second question.

The sample field of the research should be concluded this Wednesday (1st), and more than 2,000 people are expected to be heard in the state of São Paulo, the largest electoral college in Brazil.

The party’s intention is to take the survey to the two politicians, so that these results can support a future conversation between them.

