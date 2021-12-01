Abel Ferreira is an option to eventually replace Bielsa at Leeds

With the future open at Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira appears on the list of names that Leeds formed to attack in the soccer market if Marcelo Bielsa eventually opts out. The Argentine has a contract in force only until June 2022.

The board of the English club is in favor of the continuity of Bielsa, given the positive work done in recent seasons, but the renewal is still unknown. There is, for the time being, no concrete indication of a new agreement.

Not to run the risk of being caught by surprise, Leeds, currently in 15th place in the Premir League, has already defined some possible replacements. Abel is among the main candidates for the position, especially after winning the bi-championship of the Copa Libertadores.

Another Portuguese is also well evaluated by the English at the moment: Rúben Amorim, who led Sporting to the national title last season, after a fast of almost 20 years. The problem is the termination fine: 30 million euros (R$ 190 million).

On his way to take a vacation in Verdão, Abel Ferreira will travel to Portugal in the next few days, where he will rest with his family and also define the next steps in his career. The alviverde board, which promises a contractual appreciation of the Portuguese in the near future, sees the trip with good eyes.

Inquiries, offers and… refusals

In recent months, Abel Ferreira, whose contract with Palmeiras is valid until December 2022, was the target of several surveys and also offers from abroad. It has already refused to advance in talks with Al Rayyan (Qatar), Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia), Fenerbahce (Turkey), Bordeaux (France) and Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine).