Adolfo Lutz confirms omicron variant in two positive Covid tests in Brazil | São Paulo

The Adolfo Lutz Institute confirmed this Tuesday (30) two positive results for the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Brazil. The genetic sequencing that pointed out the variant in the tests of two passengers coming from South Africa was carried out by Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.

A third suspected case, of a passenger who came from Ethiopia and disembarked in Guarulhos, is still under investigation by Lutz.

According to the State Department of Health, the two confirmed cases they are from a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from South Africa.

Both had positive results in PCR tests collected at the Einstein laboratory installed at Guarulhos International Airport on November 25th. Both had mild symptoms at the time.

The two are Brazilian missionaries, who live in South Africa and came to São Paulo to visit family members who live in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo.

There is no record in VaciVida of their vaccination against Covid in the state of São Paulo.

In view of the positive diagnosis, the couple was instructed to remain in isolation at home. Also according to the state secretariat, both are under monitoring by the State and Municipal Surveillance of São Paulo, along with their families.

According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the couple arrived in Brazil on November 23 with proof of negative PCR. But, as they were preparing to return to the African country soon, they underwent a new test on the 25th, when both tested positive.

“Anvisa emphasizes that the passenger’s entry into Brazil took place on 11/23, that is, before the worldwide notification on the identification of the new variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on 24 November. The entry also preceded the edition of the Interministerial Ordinance CC-PR/MS/MJSP/MINFRA 660, of November 27, 2021, which temporarily prohibited flights to Brazil originating from or passing through the Republic of Africa. South and which also suspended, on a temporary basis, the authorization for foreign travelers to travel to Brazil, traveling or passing through, in the last 14 days before embarking in that country,” says a note from Anvisa.

Based on the positive results, Einstein then performed the genetic sequencing of the samples and notified Anvisa about the positive results of the tests and, on Tuesday, informed that, “in previous analyses, the Ômicron variant of Sars-Cov- was identified. 2”, informs the agency.

The responsibility for monitoring at airports rests with Anvisa and, so far, the federal government does not require proof of vaccination against Covid-19 from foreign travelers for entry into the country, only a negative PCR test and a health certificate.

Anvisa claims that it officiated the Ministry of Health and the State and Municipal Health Secretariats of São Paulo to adopt the relevant measures.

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 from South Africa. According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying. The first confirmed case of omicron was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021 in the country.

On Tuesday (30), Dutch health authorities said that the variant was already present in the Netherlands on November 19 – a week before what was believed and before the WHO classifies it as a variant of concern.

The first image of the omicron variant of the coronavirus revealed more than twice as many mutations as that of the delta variant (see VIDEO above) .

