Adolfo Lutz confirms omicron variant in two positive Covid tests in Brazil | São Paulo

The Adolfo Lutz Institute confirmed this Tuesday (30) two positive results for the omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the coronavirus in Brazil. The genetic sequencing that identified the variant was carried out by the laboratory at the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo.
According to the State Department of Health, the two cases are of a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, from South Africa. Both had positive results in PCR tests collected at the Einstein laboratory installed at Guarulhos International Airport.
The initial examination (PCR) was done on November 25 and both had mild symptoms at the time. In view of the positive diagnosis, the couple was instructed to remain in isolation at home.
Also according to the state ministry, both are under monitoring by the State and Municipal Surveillance of São Paulo, together with their families.
“In view of the positive results, the Albert Einstein laboratory took the initiative to carry out the genetic sequencing of the samples. The laboratory notified Anvisa about the positive results of the tests and about the beginning of the procedures for genetic sequencing on 11/29 and on that date of today, 11/30, informed that, in previous analyses, the Ômicron variant of Sars-Cov-2 was identified”, says a note from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).
The responsibility for monitoring at airports rests with Anvisa and, so far, the federal government does not require proof of vaccination against Covid-19 from foreign travelers for entry into the country, only a negative PCR test and a health certificate.
Anvisa claims that it officiated the Ministry of Health and the State and Municipal Health Secretariats of São Paulo to adopt the relevant measures.
