Adopted cat saves elderly guardian’s life after falling in bathroom

If you’re not a cat person, keep reading and be amazed by the story of Ron, an elderly man, and his cat, Fluffy.

Ron Williams turned 85 in September, and to keep him company, he adopted a small kitten that his friend brought him. In the very first few weeks they had together, Ron claimed that he and Fluffy hit it off right away. “I looked at him and fell in love,” the old man told Fox17.

As many people do with their pets, Ron talked a lot with Fluffy. Even when Ron got calls on his cell phone, he also played with the cat. “The phone would ring and I would say ‘ring-a-ding,’” Ron said. “And I didn’t know he was going to get it.”

Accident

One day, Ron slipped and ended up falling out of the shower. He couldn’t move. “My arm was trapped under me, and the hours kept ticking by,” Ron said. “16 hours…”, he says.

From approximately 8 am until midnight that day, Ron was in agony. The door was closed, and his Life Alert was in the other room, charging. His phone was in the bathroom with him, but out of reach, on the sink.

Luckily, her cat was also in the bathroom. Unbeknownst to him, Ron was training the Fluffys for this moment accidentally. “I said ‘ring-a-ding Fluffy. You’re my only hope,’” said Ron.

“Not five minutes later I felt something hit my hand. And I’m here because of that.”

As he did in games, the cat climbed into the sink and threw his cell phone to his tutor, who managed to ask for help. “I relive it a million times. What if he wasn’t in there with me? I would be dead today,” adds Ron.

Now the elderly man, who served with the US Army in Korea, is doing well – he just got some pain and swelling and bruises. “He is my hero, and he always will be. He’ll never be away from me until the day I die,” Ron said.

With information from Fox17 Newspaper.