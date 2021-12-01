After 700 rounds, Atlético-MG has the first chance to be champion – 12/01/2021

The Atlético-MG fan felt the Brazilian champion for about eight minutes, between Ceará’s equalizer and Flamengo’s second. It wasn’t yesterday that the champion’s cry came out for good. It will be necessary to wait a little longer, but this Thursday, finally, Galo can win the Brasileirão. After 700 rounds, for the first time Atlético will enter the field depending only on him to win the Brazilian Championship once again.

Just a victory over Bahia, in Fonte Nova. Since the competition started to be disputed by consecutive points, in 2003, it is the first time that Atlético go to a round with a chance of winning the title. The count began with a 3-0 over Corinthians, on March 30, 2003, at Pacaembu, for the 1st round of that edition of the Brasileirão, and goes on to the 2-1 triumph over Fluminense, last Sunday. In total, Galo has entered the field 700 times in matches valid for Serie A.

Vice-champion twice, in 2012 and 2015, and a candidate for the title in three other editions, in 2009, 2016 and 2020, Atlético never reached a game in the current situation. Therefore, the feeling of the Atletican that the wait to see the champion Rooster is 700 rounds makes some sense.

According to the website Probabilidad no Futebol, of the Mathematics Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the chance of Atlético being Brazilian champion is 99.69%. But the athlete will only be completely calm when this number is 100%.

To confirm the title achievement, Atlético need to win one of the three matches they have until the end of the Brasileirão, against Bahia, Red Bull Bragantino and Grêmio. Or tie twice. Of these matches, only one will be in Mineirão, against the team from São Paulo.

But Galo can be champion even without scoring more, as long as Flamengo draws at least once. Rubro-Negro still faces Sport, Santos and Atlético-GO. Like Galo, the Rio team plays only one game as home team, against Peixe.