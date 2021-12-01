After attacking buses with Atleticans, MP says that Cruzeiro’s organized supporters could be extinguished | Minas Gerais

The Public Ministry (MP) said, on Tuesday (30), that the organized supporters Mafia Azul, from Cruzeiro it might even be extinct. The police fined six Cruzeiro people for criminal association, attempted and also consummated murder.

According to investigations, they attacked a bus with Atleticans last Sunday (28). Justice converted their prison to preventive.

A 20-year-old boy was brain dead. More than ten people were injured.

Police confirm death in bus attack with Atlético-MG fans

The MP had already recommended to the Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF), the banning of organized fans on match days, in all stadiums in the country, because of the attack.

The measure lasts for six months, recommends the Public Ministry.

Cruzeiro’s board of directors was also notified. The club and the organized supporters will have to manifest themselves in less than 10 days.

The g1 went to the Blue Mafia, which said it would speak out after the facts were found.

The FMF said in a statement that it will comply with the recommendation to ban organized fans. The federation also said that “it is in contact with the security forces and that it will fully comply with the recommendation of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, adopting the appropriate and sufficient measures to guarantee the application of the educational measures contained in the document”.

Cruzeiro Esporte Clube sent a note regretting “the death of the athletic supporter, target of criminals this Sunday night. Football is part of a life filled with passion, never violence. Any savagery that distances us from a peaceful society must be treated with the rigor of the Laws. Cruzeiro will use its strength with prominence in this necessary evolutionary process of our society.”

In a statement, Atlético-MG repudiated the attacks.