After attacking buses with Atleticans, MP says that Cruzeiro’s organized supporters could be extinguished | soccer

A 20-year-old boy was brain dead. More than 10 people were injured. The MP had already recommended to the Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF), the banning of organized fans on match days, in all stadiums in the country, because of the attack. The measure lasts for six months, recommends the Public Ministry. The FMF informed that it will comply with the recommendation.

The Federation also said that “it is in contact with the security forces and that it will fully comply with the recommendation of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, adopting the appropriate and sufficient measures to guarantee the application of the educational measures contained in the document”.

Cruzeiro’s board of directors was also notified. The club and the organized supporters will have to manifest themselves in less than 10 days. The report sought out the Blue Mafia, which said it would manifest itself after the facts were investigated. In a statement, Atlético-MG repudiated the attacks.