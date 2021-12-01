After examination, influencer discovers that she was drugged and raped in a rodeo in SP

A university student and influencer was drugged and raped at the Jaguariúna (SP) rodeo, held on November 26th and 27th. Franciane Andrade, 23, only discovered the crime after undergoing tests because she was feeling pain in her intimate region.

On social media, she told her story of the case. “I didn’t know I had been raped, I started feeling pain last night, and today I came to the doctor”, she said last Monday (29).

“I just ran after BO, I went to the IML [Instituto Médio Legal] in Mogi Guaçu [cidade em que ela reside], I took an exam, the police found that there was rape and they can’t tell me if it was one, two or three [homens]”, reported.

The case was registered at the Women’s Police Station in Mogi Guaçu. The investigated crime is the rape of the vulnerable, when the victim is unable to resist.

Also in the report, Franciane says that she used Instagram as a way to ask for help so that her followers could mobilize social media and get the organization of the event in Jaguariúna to contribute to the investigations. Through the social network, he gave details of what he was living.

“I’m here at Santa Casa de Mogi Guaçu to have a cocktail [contra infecções sexualmente transmissíveis], because I can get an illness or get pregnant from the rapist,” she said, in tears.

After the great repercussion of the case, she returned to Instagram in the early hours of this Wednesday (1st) to detail what she had lived since the discovery of the violence.

“I’m in shock. I took the cocktail in shock, I learned today about the violence, I just got out of the doctor, my parents are very nervous. They’ve stayed with me until now in the hospital. I went through a coroner, a gynecologist. It really was reported. [o estupro].

The young woman also shared several messages of support she received and, finally, spoke about everything she is going through. “Tomorrow will be another day of examinations, police stations and clarifications. The word is not enough, it is necessary to show, to prove it, I am very tired. I am distressed, without strength, afraid. I don’t want to be marked by this, I don’t want to hear mine mother crying and asking, ‘Why?’ This is all a nightmare.”