After failing to hit Daniel Alves, Fluminense probes Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras, for 2022 | Fluminense

After failing to hit Daniel Alves, Fluminense probes Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras, for 2022

Posted 30/11/2021 14:42 | Updated 11/30/2021 15:33

Rio – The name of Felipe Melo became the target of the Fluminense board to lead the tricolor team in 2022. According to the “GE” portal, this Tuesday, the Tricolor probed the two-time champion athlete of the Libertadores and sees the steering wheel as a key element for next season.

The midfielder’s contract ends in December this year with Palmeiras, and he should not continue working at Allianz Parque. Since 2017 at the São Paulo club, the athlete has won two Libertadores, a Campeonato Brasileiro, a Copa do Brasil and a Campeonato Paulista.

On the other hand, the next president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, elected on the 20th, did not hide his admiration for the defensive midfielder, but stressed that the player’s contract renewal will be discussed with the coaching staff. Felipe Melo wants to stay at the São Paulo club, but he never closed the doors to receive other proposals.

The idea of ​​having Felipe Melo in Fluminense serves to have a “cascudo” player, experienced, leader and versatile in the tricolor team. With the shirt of Palmeiras, the player was being used as a defender under the command of Abel Ferreira.

However, despite the Brazilian Championship is not over yet, Fluminense’s board runs after it to seek information about players for the next season, in order to strengthen the squad, after securing a spot in the Libertadores in 2022.