After kissing at a party, Neymar likes a photo of Mariana Rios dressed as a ‘kitten’

“MariMar” lives, and the father is on! After exchanging kisses with Mariana Rios at a party three weeks ago in São Paulo, as reported by EXTRA, Neymar continues to follow the actress on social media.

The player, who is in Paris, liked a photo on Instagram that Mariana posted dressed as a kitten to play Katy Perry on “Show of the famous”, which aired last Sunday. Among the many likes, the “like” of the athlete, of course, did not go unnoticed.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Neymar and Mariana Rios were at a party at the bar Santo Cupido, in São Paulo, on the 11th, after Brazil’s victory over Colombia.

The next day, the actress received and posted on social networks. Three days later, she was at the same event with Bruna Biancardi, with whom the player has had an affair since August. The actress and digital influencer shared the vip area of ​​singer Thiaguinho’s show.

The actress was questioned by several followers on social media, but chose to ignore questions about the ace. There were even people shipping the couple from “#mariMar”. But Mariana didn’t respond. She also made no statement on the matter.

Photo: reproduction/ instagram photos