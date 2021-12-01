after leaving Flamengo, coach ‘some’ at Ipanema Beach

Renato Gaúcho has been “hitting the spot” for years on Ipanema Beach to play his footvolley. Since last Monday, when he left Flamengo, the coach has yet to appear. EXTRA went to the place and heard people who always found the technician there.

“I think he’ll go a week without showing up.” It was a shame (defeat in the final). In Grêmio’s game (the last one before Palmeiras) it was already said that he would lose to Libertadores. The people weren’t even there for Renato anymore, they already knew it was going to be easy in Montevideo — warned Pablo Araújo, who works on the beach selling drinks and said he had served Renato Gaúcho more than once.

Renato Gaúcho is a person very dear to everyone on the stretch of sand where he plays footvolley. But at the moment, the irritation is bigger than anything else.

A beverage seller on Ipanema Beach, Pablo Araújo believes that Renato Gaúcho should not appear for the next few days Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

— When Flamengo lost, he no longer appeared. Only when I won. Now then? The people were already here, on the day of the game, talking about it (which should be gone for a few days) — completed Pablo.

But the opinion is not unanimous. There are those who believe that Renato Gaúcho’s return will return as soon as the sun appears — yesterday the day in the city of Rio de Janeiro was cloudy and with rain in the afternoon. The hobby has been practiced by the trimmer for over two decades.

— I met Renato here, 20 something years ago. I don’t think it will change anything. In a little while he will be back here on the beach. It’s because the weather is like this (cloudy), but soon it appears – warned Dunga, Flamengo fan and footvolley coach, who said he was a friend of Renato Gaúcho.

— The space was already very popular. They asked me if Renato Gaúcho attended, but there wasn’t a riot behind him. People saw him playing and took pictures. However, there was no harassment from Flamengo fans to the point of taking his peace. I’m very sad that Renato’s passage was so short. Renato Gaúcho always said that his dream was to be a coach at Flamengo – he highlighted.

Some even remember the memory of when the “yes” was confirmed. Employee of a kiosk at the height of the football of the former striker, Francis Carvalho, also a red-black fan, remembers the day Renato was announced as coach.

Francis Carvalho defends Renato’s work Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

As a good flamenguist, I believe it wasn’t his fault. Regardless of whether he’s here, always with us. He’s a pro, people fail. He won more than he lost, so it wasn’t bad management. But it gets complicated, no wonder he is no longer in charge.

But, according to Francis, this will hardly be a topic for conversation when he bumps into Renato again. After all, his office isn’t on the beach.

“When he comes here, it’s his leisure. He doesn’t even talk about football, it’s very difficult to talk. Grêmio fans come from the south just to see him here. It’s a simple guy.