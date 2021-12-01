After PL joins Bolsonaro, Thammy Miranda announces departure from the party

SAO PAULO — A few hours after President Jair Bolsonaro joined the PL, São Paulo councilor Thammy Miranda announced that he will leave the party. In a video released on Tuesday, Thammy, who was the first trans man elected to the City Council of São Paulo, stated that he does not share the same ideas as Bolsonaro and stressed that he has already suffered personal attacks from the president’s family.

— With the president’s departure to the Liberal Party, of which I belong, I am giving entry to my disaffiliation. I’m leaving the party. We have different ideas, in addition to the fact that I have already suffered personal attacks from members of the president’s family, including against my son, when he was still a newborn – said the councilor.

Last year, Rio de Janeiro councilor and the president’s son, Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos), published a photo of Thammy alongside his wife, Andressa Ferreira, and their newborn son, Bento, on his social networks, without writing no captions or comments. At the time, the São Paulo native questioned Carlos’ intention with the post.

“My son was just born, he’s only five days old and doesn’t deserve to go through any kind of boring jokes, prejudice,” Thammy said at the time.

In a video on Tuesday, the councilor stressed that he did not enter politics to attack or disrespect anyone:

— I didn’t join to fight politicians, but to fight for our people. My focus is work, representing people, especially those who were not seen by anyone. I’ll go on doing my job, without worrying about the party,” he said.

Son of the singer Gretchen, Thammy was elected to the City Council of São Paulo with 43,297 votes, the 9th most voted in the city.