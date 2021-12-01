After proposing to double the price of natural gas, Petrobras backs off and offers a 50% readjustment to distributors

RIO and SÃO PAULO – After proposing a 100% readjustment for piped gas, Petrobras is beginning to review its proposals with a 50% reduction in prices for distributors. The impasse between the state-owned company and the companies, however, continues, as Abegás, which brings together the distributors, maintains representation at Cade (Brazilian antitrust agency), accusing the oil company of practices that harm competition.

On the networks: Lula criticizes Petrobras’ pricing policy

Abegás received from Petrobras, last Tuesday, a new contractual proposal for the supply of natural gas, formalized after representation with Cade and after rounds of negotiations between the company and the sector. Contracts with piped gas distributors, which represent approximately 60% of the market, expire on December 31, 2021.

The proposal of the state-owned company was carried out within the scope of public call processes made by the distributors. The state-owned company stipulated that the four-year contracts, effective from January 1, 2022, will have a readjustment of approximately 50% in the current price for the first year (US$12 per 1 million BTUs). According to Abegás, in the second year, the value would be 30% higher than currently practiced. In the last two years of the contract, the values ​​would return to levels similar to the current one.

Pretrobras also foresees a reduction scenario for the following years, depending on the price of oil and the dollar and, mainly, on the real competition in the offer of the molecule by other suppliers.





short term contracts

According to Abegás, the proposal was restructured only in the long-term modality. The commercial conditions for short-term contracts were not changed, keeping the values ​​high. The entity will maintain its representation with Cade, in which it argues that Petrobras would abuse its dominant position with the proposal as it is, in practice, the only large gas supplier in the market.

– This readjustment will be transferred in full. The consequence of this is that we have a less competitive market. Those who use CNG can migrate to alternatives such as alcohol and gasoline, which are not prepared for an increase in demand. This increase would have a large social impact, but also a commercial one, with companies that may migrate to more polluting alternatives – says Marcelo Mendonça, Strategy and Market director at Abegás.

In Abegás’ assessment, although it establishes flexible conditions, the new proposal still generates a strong impact on the market, which lives with a scenario of economic recovery below the expected pace.

Special: Why is the price of gas so high and how much is it in your pocket? Find out in the GLOBO special

“In addition, the market still faces barriers to an effective opening, which has been affecting the conditions of price competitiveness for the molecule,” said Abegás.

The new proposal comes after Abegás, which brings together piped gas distributors, decides to present a representation in the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), denouncing Petrobras’ anti-competitive practices.

The state-owned company had proposed for contracts of 6 months to one, a 200% increase in the price of the molecule, while for four-year contracts, the proposal provided for a 100% increase.





Representation at Cade

In a statement, Abegás and its associates manifest, in parallel, full availability to continue negotiations with interested parties.

Sale of assets: Petrobras sells refineries, pipelines and oil fields, but, without competitors, still sets prices

The association said that it maintains, with Cade, “the requirement to maintain the contractual conditions in force until the proper analysis of all market issues and possible anti-competitive actions by the dominant agent to prevent other agents from offering the gas molecule”.

“The piped gas distributors reiterate their commitment to preserving the country’s energy security, with a solution for continuity of supply, and their full commitment to the process of opening up the natural gas market,” he said.

Petrobras says in a note that it participates in public call processes for distributors “considering their availability of gas” and “as well as other competing companies”.

“These ongoing negotiations take place on a portion of around 20% of the total national demand, from distributors who opted in recent years for short-term contracts and, therefore, do not yet have contracted supply for the year 2022”.

Mendonça claims, however, that the problem is that Petrobras is the only company that can supply large volumes of piped gas.

– Brazil has two private terminals, but they are not connected to the transport network. Even if distributors wanted to buy LNG in competition with what Petrobras offers, they cannot. Petrobras’ policy is not to serve the market, but the company’s interests in the management of natural gas – says the Abegás executive.

“The new contracts reflect Petrobras’ new gas supply portfolio after market opening measures as a result of compliance with TCC commitments [Termo ce Cessação de Conduta] with CADE, notably the reduction of imports from Bolivia by around 10 million m³ per day and the leasing of the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TRBA), in addition to divestments in production fields. Other agents that started to operate the divested assets are potential gas suppliers to the non-contracted market”, Petrobras continues in the note.

“To meet the Brazilian demand for natural gas in 2022, it will be essential to complement the supply with LNG imports. It is observed that the high demand for LNG and limitations in international supply resulted in a significant increase in the international price of the input, which rose by approximately 500% in 2021”, says the state-owned company.