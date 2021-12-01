Aguirre should leave the club at the end of the Brazilian Nationals, and Colorado already has three targets for the position; see behind the scenes

With the imminent departure of Diego Aguirre at the end of the Brasileirão, Internacional already has three names on the agenda

O Uruguay plan to come steady for Diego Aguirre. And, according to a report by the reporter Gustavo Berton, from the sports channels of Disney, the coach must leave the International at the end of the Brazilian championship, regardless of whether you are coming to Uruguay or not.

And there are two names preferred by the colorada board: Edward Coudet and Juan Pablo Vojvoda. The first is an old acquaintance in Beira-Rio, as he headed the club in 2020.

currently at Celtic of Vigo, the Argentine was asked about rumors of a possible return to Porto Algre. However, he changed the subject and is unaware of any situation.

The second is Juan Pablo Vojvoda. Coudet’s compatriot has been doing a great campaign in the Brasileirão with the strength. And leaving the Northeast is complicated.

That’s because the technician has an automatic renewal clause like Pici lion if there is a rating for the Libertadores Conmebol, which is close to being realized.

THE ESPN also found that a third name is also speculated. Its about Roger Machado, old acquaintance of the gauchos, as he played and trained the Guild.

Felipe Melo is interested, and the club decides to buy jewelry

Two-time consecutive champion with the palm trees of the Liberators, Felipe Melo interests the Colorado. Dating is old and conversations exist.

Another new feature at Inter was the purchase of striker Matheus Cadorini. The 19-year-old jewelry was purchased from the Audax. the gaucho club it disbursed around US$ 1 million, around R$ 5.6 million. The amount was paid in 10 installments.