Albert Einstein Hospital identifies Ômicron variant in two positive Covid-19 tests

In two positive tests for Covid-19 carried out by the laboratory of the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, the variant of the omicron coronavirus was identified this Tuesday (30).

Now, the results will be directed by the National Agency for National Surveillance (Anvisa) to undergo a laboratory analysis attesting to Adolfo Lutz.

According to the G1, one of the positive tests is for a passenger coming from South Africa, who landed at Guarulhos international airport on November 23rd. Despite having a negative RT-PCR test, the passenger would return to the African country and went to the laboratory located at Guarulhos airport, in greater São Paulo.

“In view of the positive results, the Albert Einstein laboratory took the initiative to carry out the genetic sequencing of the samples. The laboratory notified Anvisa about the positive results of the tests and about the start of procedures for genetic sequencing on 11/29 and, as of today, 11/30, reported that, in previous analyses, the Ômicron variant of SARS was identified. -Cov-2”, says a note from Anvisa.

According to national protocols, the material must be sent to the Adolfo Lutz Institute (IAL) for the purpose of confirming the genetic sequencing.

In addition to sending the test, Anvisa has already notified the Ministry of Health and the State and Municipal Health Departments, in order to warn of public precautionary measures, as the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the new variant as “worrying”.

know more

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

