Alexandre Mattos confirms conversation with Salgado, but another deal prevents progress with Vasco | Vasco

According to Mattos, there was no formalization of a proposal. This is because the director, who is going through a period of study in the United States, stated that Salgado has a deal with another club. Last week, the ge revealed that Cruzeiro was close to signing him.
– I had a serious and pleasant conversation with President Jorge Salgado, extremely professional, who explained to me the process of organizing and reformulating Vasco, nothing more, no proposal was made. I believe that the path is the same, organization and professionalization. It so happens that I have another situation that is advanced and very well under way and, therefore, I couldn’t keep him waiting. At risk of getting in the way. Nothing else. I only have compliments and thanks for the president’s connection with me – said Mattos, whose last job in Brazil was at Atlético-MG.
In addition to Mattos, Vasco set other targets to replace Alexandre Bird, who left the club in early November. Anderson Barros, from Palmeiras, was distant after the Libertadores double, won Saturday against Flamengo. With that, Eduardo Freeland, from Botafogo, returned to the agenda. To those close to him, however, he recently said that he will remain in General Severiano next season.