Alexandre Mattos confirms conversation with Salgado, but another deal prevents progress with Vasco | Vasco

According to Mattos, there was no formalization of a proposal. This is because the director, who is going through a period of study in the United States, stated that Salgado has a deal with another club. Last week, the ge revealed that Cruzeiro was close to signing him.

– I had a serious and pleasant conversation with President Jorge Salgado, extremely professional, who explained to me the process of organizing and reformulating Vasco, nothing more, no proposal was made. I believe that the path is the same, organization and professionalization. It so happens that I have another situation that is advanced and very well under way and, therefore, I couldn’t keep him waiting. At risk of getting in the way. Nothing else. I only have compliments and thanks for the president’s connection with me – said Mattos, whose last job in Brazil was at Atlético-MG.