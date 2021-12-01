All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of December 2021

Check out the full list of games that will be available in the last month of the year

We’ve reached the last month of 2021. When it comes to game releases, December has never been one of the strongest months, as most developers schedule their top titles for November.

Still, we have a good list for the next 30 days. The main highlight is without a doubt Infinite Halo, exclusive to Xbox and PC consoles. There are a good number of releases for Nintendo Switch as well, although we are talking about lesser known games or less appealing.

Other names that deserve a closer look are Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, solar ash and Chorus. Most games will be released in the first fortnight of the month.

Check out the full list of games for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch that will be released over the next 30 days.



Game Releases – December 2021

12/02 – Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (Switch)

(Switch) 12/02 – solar ash (PC, PS4 and PS5)

(PC, PS4 and PS5) 12/02 – Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (PS4, XOne and XSeries S|X)

(PS4, XOne and XSeries S|X) 12/3 – Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp (Switch)

(Switch) 12/3 – Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. brain (Switch)

(Switch) 12/3 – Chorus (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSeries S|X) 12/3 – Danganronpa Decadence (Switch)

(Switch) 12/3 – Disney Magical World: Enchanted Edition (Switch)

(Switch) 12/07 – Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PC, PS4 and PS5)

(PC, PS4 and PS5) 12/07 – SpellForce 3 Reinforced (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 12/07 – White Shadows (PC, PS5 and XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS5 and XSeries S|X) 12/08 – Infinite Halo (PC, XOne and XSeries S|X)

(PC, XOne and XSeries S|X) 12/09 – Demon Gaze Extra (PS4 and Switch)

(PS4 and Switch) 12/09 – loop hero (Switch)

(Switch) 12/09 – Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX (PC and Switch)

(PC and Switch) 12/09 – KEO (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 12/10 – Syberia: The World Before (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 12/14 – Among Us (PS4 and PS5)

(PS4 and PS5) 12/16 – Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 12/16 – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PC, PS4 and PS5)

(PC, PS4 and PS5) 12/16 – the gunk (PC, XOne and XSeries S|X)

(PC, XOne and XSeries S|X) 12/16 – Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne and XSeries S|X)

(PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne and XSeries S|X) 12/23 – Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne and XSeries S|X)

So, which of these games are you most looking forward to playing? Which ones will be on your shopping list? Let us know in the comments.

