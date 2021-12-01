America-MG X Chapecoense – Supersports

36

1 time The fans of America shout the name of Matheus Cavichioli in the stands.

35

1 time Al releases the firecracker from the entrance to the area and the ball passes close to Joo Paulo’s crossbar.

34

1 time Moiss Ribeiro misses on the American counterattack and receives the yellow card.

33

1 time MATHEUS CAVICHIOLI!!! Mike takes a step away, tries to surprise by hitting the right corner fast and the goalkeeper flies in to get it!

32

1 time And Ricardo Silva receives the first yellow card of the game.

31

1 time PNALTI! The referee goes to the VAR’s booth, reviews the bid, and quickly scores!

30

1 time Chape players surround Luiz Flvio de Oliveira to ask for the penalty!

29

1 time Ezequiel makes a nice move on the right, crosses to the back and Henrique Almeida kicks and the ball hits Ricardo Silva’s arm!

28

1 time After a good exchange of passes in attack, the ball goes to Ademir inside the area, who hits blocked by Joilson.

27

1 time Ademir touches Patric inside the area, he dominates and Busanello arrives like a real thief to cut.

26

1 time The fans of America can not believe what they see scream: UUUHHH!!!

25

1 time UUUHHH!!! Ademir takes a closed corner kick, the ball goes through everyone, Felipe Azevedo is ready to shore and Ezequiel stretches his leg to make a great cut.

24

1 time Juninho receives it at the entrance of the area, kills in the chest and kicks in the right corner for Joo Paulo’s good defense.

23

1 time Henrique Almeida kicks from the middle, she dodges on Eduardo Bauermann and stops in the hands of Cavichioli.

22

1 time Ademir receives it on the right wing, crosses on the second post for Felipe Azevedo and the attacker misses on high on Ezequiel.

21

1 time Al tries the pass to Fabricio Daniel between three defenders and Igncio makes the cut.

20

1 time Fabricio Daniel exchanges passes with Patric on the right wing and shoots crookedly to the left of the goal.

19

1 time Lima touches when Busanello crosses behind, Mike dominates and kicks over Ricardo Silva.

18

1 time Chapecoense exchanges passes in his defense field.

17

1 time Brazilian Serie A. Closed: Youth 1×0 Bragantino. In progress: Flamengo 1×0 Cear.

16

1 time Felipe Azevedo is fouled by Moiss Ribeiro from behind and falls on the pitch with his hand on his leg.

15

1 time Ronei touches Mike’s pass on the right wing and on the cover, Ricardo Silva moves away.

14

1 time Marlon has the company of Mike on the bottom line and crosses low, Joilson anticipates Fabricio Daniel and makes the cut.

13

1 time America exchanges passes in the defense field and Chape presses the ball out.

12

1 time Busanello takes a closed foul with his left hand and the Minas defender cuts back. Corner kick.

11

1 time Al gives Ronei a jolt on the end line and the foul is set for Chape to hit.

10

1 time Al and Lima exchange passes on the right and Mike takes the lead to start playing.

9

1 time America continues exchanging passes on the attacking field.

8

1 time Al receives it on the right wing, crosses too hard and the ball goes out the touch on the other side of the field.

7

1 time The fans of America do not stop encouraging in the stands of Independencia!

6

1 time Busanello takes a corner kick from the left and Bruno Silva heads out crookedly.

5

1 time Bruno Silva plays as Busanello crosses low, Ricardo Silva anticipates the attack and cuts back.

4

1 time Mike makes a good move on the right, touches in the middle for Henrique Almeida and the striker can’t dominate.

3

1 time Felipe Azevedo tries to get past the rear marking at the entrance to the area and is unarmed.

two

1 time Ademir has the ball dominated on the right, touches it in the middle and Marlon kicks in the left corner for Joo Paulo’s defense.

1

1 time America exchanges passes in defense.

0

1 time Ball rolling in Belo Horizonte!

0

1 time America comes to the field in its traditional uniform with striped shirts in green and black, black shorts and socks. Chapecoense wears her uniform all white.

0

1 time The two teams are already profiled and the national anthem played at Independencia!

0

1 time America dreams of reaching Libertadores. The team is just three points from the G-8 and six from the G-6 and today they play against the worst team in the competition. Golden chance to pull over!

0

1 time Yesterday marked five years since the tragic crash of the plane in Colombia, which took Chapecoense’s delegation to the final of the Sudamericana against Atltico Nacional. The day was one of tributes at Arena Cond!

0

1 time In the 1st round, the teams faced each other in Chapec and the game ended tied at 1 to 1. Goals by Andersom Leite for Chape and Rodolfo for Coelho.

0

1 time Chapecoense holds the lantern at the Brazilian Nationals and has only 15 points won. In round 34, the team received Grmio and was defeated at Arena Cond by 3-1.

0

1 time America is tenth on the table and so far has scored 46 points. Last Saturday, the team visited Bragantino and left with a 1-1 draw.