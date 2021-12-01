America-MG X Chapecoense – Supersports

36
The fans of America shout the name of Matheus Cavichioli in the stands.
35
Al releases the firecracker from the entrance to the area and the ball passes close to Joo Paulo’s crossbar.
34
Moiss Ribeiro misses on the American counterattack and receives the yellow card.
33
MATHEUS CAVICHIOLI!!! Mike takes a step away, tries to surprise by hitting the right corner fast and the goalkeeper flies in to get it!
32
And Ricardo Silva receives the first yellow card of the game.
31
PNALTI! The referee goes to the VAR’s booth, reviews the bid, and quickly scores!
30
Chape players surround Luiz Flvio de Oliveira to ask for the penalty!
29
Ezequiel makes a nice move on the right, crosses to the back and Henrique Almeida kicks and the ball hits Ricardo Silva’s arm!
28
After a good exchange of passes in attack, the ball goes to Ademir inside the area, who hits blocked by Joilson.
27
Ademir touches Patric inside the area, he dominates and Busanello arrives like a real thief to cut.
26
The fans of America can not believe what they see scream: UUUHHH!!!
25
UUUHHH!!! Ademir takes a closed corner kick, the ball goes through everyone, Felipe Azevedo is ready to shore and Ezequiel stretches his leg to make a great cut.
24
Juninho receives it at the entrance of the area, kills in the chest and kicks in the right corner for Joo Paulo’s good defense.
23
Henrique Almeida kicks from the middle, she dodges on Eduardo Bauermann and stops in the hands of Cavichioli.
22
Ademir receives it on the right wing, crosses on the second post for Felipe Azevedo and the attacker misses on high on Ezequiel.
21
Al tries the pass to Fabricio Daniel between three defenders and Igncio makes the cut.
20
Fabricio Daniel exchanges passes with Patric on the right wing and shoots crookedly to the left of the goal.
19
Lima touches when Busanello crosses behind, Mike dominates and kicks over Ricardo Silva.
18
Chapecoense exchanges passes in his defense field.
17
Brazilian Serie A. Closed: Youth 1×0 Bragantino. In progress: Flamengo 1×0 Cear.
16
Felipe Azevedo is fouled by Moiss Ribeiro from behind and falls on the pitch with his hand on his leg.
15
Ronei touches Mike’s pass on the right wing and on the cover, Ricardo Silva moves away.
14
Marlon has the company of Mike on the bottom line and crosses low, Joilson anticipates Fabricio Daniel and makes the cut.
13
America exchanges passes in the defense field and Chape presses the ball out.
12
Busanello takes a closed foul with his left hand and the Minas defender cuts back. Corner kick.
11
Al gives Ronei a jolt on the end line and the foul is set for Chape to hit.
10
Al and Lima exchange passes on the right and Mike takes the lead to start playing.
9
America continues exchanging passes on the attacking field.
8
Al receives it on the right wing, crosses too hard and the ball goes out the touch on the other side of the field.
7
The fans of America do not stop encouraging in the stands of Independencia!
6
Busanello takes a corner kick from the left and Bruno Silva heads out crookedly.
5
Bruno Silva plays as Busanello crosses low, Ricardo Silva anticipates the attack and cuts back.
4
Mike makes a good move on the right, touches in the middle for Henrique Almeida and the striker can’t dominate.
3
Felipe Azevedo tries to get past the rear marking at the entrance to the area and is unarmed.
two
Ademir has the ball dominated on the right, touches it in the middle and Marlon kicks in the left corner for Joo Paulo’s defense.
1
America exchanges passes in defense.
0
Ball rolling in Belo Horizonte!
0
America comes to the field in its traditional uniform with striped shirts in green and black, black shorts and socks. Chapecoense wears her uniform all white.
0
The two teams are already profiled and the national anthem played at Independencia!
0
America dreams of reaching Libertadores. The team is just three points from the G-8 and six from the G-6 and today they play against the worst team in the competition. Golden chance to pull over!
0
Yesterday marked five years since the tragic crash of the plane in Colombia, which took Chapecoense’s delegation to the final of the Sudamericana against Atltico Nacional. The day was one of tributes at Arena Cond!
0
In the 1st round, the teams faced each other in Chapec and the game ended tied at 1 to 1. Goals by Andersom Leite for Chape and Rodolfo for Coelho.
0
Chapecoense holds the lantern at the Brazilian Nationals and has only 15 points won. In round 34, the team received Grmio and was defeated at Arena Cond by 3-1.
0
America is tenth on the table and so far has scored 46 points. Last Saturday, the team visited Bragantino and left with a 1-1 draw.
0
Good night, fan! In a few minutes the ball will roll for the match between Amrica x Chapecoense at Independencia, valid for the 35th round of Serie A!